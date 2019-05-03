clip art soccer

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Cedar Falls 1

Iowa City High 2, Waterloo Schools 1

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Dubuque Wahlert 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, Western Dubuque 0

Dubuque Senior 1, Cedar Rapids Washington 0

 

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1 (PK's 5-3)

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6, Dubuque Hempstead 0

Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, Western Dubuque 0

Iowa City West 6, Linn-Mar 2

