Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Cedar Falls 1
Iowa City High 2, Waterloo Schools 1
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Dubuque Wahlert 1, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 5, Western Dubuque 0
Dubuque Senior 1, Cedar Rapids Washington 0
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 2, Cedar Rapids Xavier 1 (PK's 5-3)
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6, Dubuque Hempstead 0
Cedar Rapids Prairie 6, Western Dubuque 0
Iowa City West 6, Linn-Mar 2
