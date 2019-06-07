Prep girls
State tournament
Cownie Soccer Park (Des Moines)
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 1A
Semifinals
Davenport Assumption 2, Gilbert 0
North Polk 1, Center Point-Urbana 0
Class 2A
Semifinals
Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn 0
Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Class 3A
Semifinals
Waukee 2, Ankeny Centennial 1
Ankeny 2, West Des Moines Dowling 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.