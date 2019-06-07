Clip art sports

Prep girls

State tournament

Cownie Soccer Park (Des Moines)

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 1A

Semifinals

Davenport Assumption 2, Gilbert 0

North Polk 1, Center Point-Urbana 0

Class 2A

Semifinals

Cedar Rapids Xavier 1, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 1, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Class 3A

Semifinals

Waukee 2, Ankeny Centennial 1

Ankeny 2, West Des Moines Dowling 0

