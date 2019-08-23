clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

UCLA 3, Iowa St. 0

Missouri Valley

Green Bay 1, Valparaiso 0

Illinois St. 3, Omaha 2

UMKC 1, Indiana St. 0

Western Illinois 2, Missouri St. 1

Iowa community college

Indian Hills 4, Trinidad 1

Northeast 6 Northeastern 0

Western Nebraska 1, Iowa Western 0, OT

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa community college

Iowa Western 6, Western Nebraska 0

Northeastern 2, Northeast 0

