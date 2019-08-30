clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Neb.-Omaha 2, Northern Iowa 1, OT

Baylor 1, Drake 0

Milwaukee 2, Indiana St. 0

Missouri St. 3, Central Arkansas 2

Bowling Green 2, Valparaiso 0

Loyola 2, South Dakota 1

American Rivers

Wartburg 3, Macalester 1

Buena Vista 1, Martin Luther 0

Coe 3, Alma 2, OT

Dubuque 2, Grinnell 0

Virginia Wesleyan 4, Luther 0

Neb. Wesleyan 5, Wis. Lutheran 0

Simpson 1, Westminster 0

Iowa college

Clarke 3, Cornell 1

Iowa community college

Indian Hills 7, Parkland 2

Johnson County 6, Iowa Central 0

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Central 3, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Grinnell 2, Coe 1, OT

Loras 3, Knox 0

Luther 3, Johnson & Wales 1

Neb. Wesleyan 3, Ozarks 3, tie

Simpson 2, Augustana (Ill.) 0

Dubuque 2, Carroll 1

Wartburg 3, Westminster 2, OT

Iowa colleges

Gustavus Adolphus 5, Cornell 0

Iowa community college

Indian Hills 3, Anoka-Ramsey 0

