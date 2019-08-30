College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley
Neb.-Omaha 2, Northern Iowa 1, OT
Baylor 1, Drake 0
Milwaukee 2, Indiana St. 0
Missouri St. 3, Central Arkansas 2
Bowling Green 2, Valparaiso 0
Loyola 2, South Dakota 1
American Rivers
Wartburg 3, Macalester 1
Buena Vista 1, Martin Luther 0
Coe 3, Alma 2, OT
Dubuque 2, Grinnell 0
Virginia Wesleyan 4, Luther 0
Neb. Wesleyan 5, Wis. Lutheran 0
Simpson 1, Westminster 0
Iowa college
Clarke 3, Cornell 1
Iowa community college
Indian Hills 7, Parkland 2
Johnson County 6, Iowa Central 0
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Central 3, Iowa Wesleyan 0
Grinnell 2, Coe 1, OT
Loras 3, Knox 0
Luther 3, Johnson & Wales 1
Neb. Wesleyan 3, Ozarks 3, tie
Simpson 2, Augustana (Ill.) 0
Dubuque 2, Carroll 1
Wartburg 3, Westminster 2, OT
Iowa colleges
Gustavus Adolphus 5, Cornell 0
Iowa community college
Indian Hills 3, Anoka-Ramsey 0
