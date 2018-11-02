Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley Tournament

Semifinals

Drake 1, Evansville 0, 2 OTs

Loyola 2, Illinois St. 1

Northern Sun Tournament

Semifinals

Minn. St.-Mankato 3, Augustana 0

Minot St. 3, U-Mary 1

Midwest Conference

Semifinals

St. Norbert 2, Grinnell 1

Ripon 1, Knox 1, 2 OTs (Knox advances on penalty kicks, 4-2)

Iowa community college

Great Lakes championship

Iowa Western 5, Western Wyoming 1

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Northeastern St. 2, Upper Iowa 0

Lindenwood 3, SW Baptist 0

Midwest Conference Tournament

Semifinals

Knox 1, Cornell 0

St. Norbert 2, Lake Forest 0

