College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Missouri Valley Tournament
Semifinals
Drake 1, Evansville 0, 2 OTs
Loyola 2, Illinois St. 1
Northern Sun Tournament
Semifinals
Minn. St.-Mankato 3, Augustana 0
Minot St. 3, U-Mary 1
Midwest Conference
Semifinals
St. Norbert 2, Grinnell 1
Ripon 1, Knox 1, 2 OTs (Knox advances on penalty kicks, 4-2)
Iowa community college
Great Lakes championship
Iowa Western 5, Western Wyoming 1
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Northeastern St. 2, Upper Iowa 0
Lindenwood 3, SW Baptist 0
Midwest Conference Tournament
Semifinals
Knox 1, Cornell 0
St. Norbert 2, Lake Forest 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.