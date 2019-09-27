College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
West Virginia 2, Iowa St. 0
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 2, Upper Iowa 1
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Saginaw Valley St. 8, Upper Iowa 2
American Rivers
Neb. Wesleyan 12, Neb. Christian 0
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
West Virginia 2, Iowa St. 0
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 2, Upper Iowa 1
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Northern Sun
Saginaw Valley St. 8, Upper Iowa 2
American Rivers
Neb. Wesleyan 12, Neb. Christian 0
Sign up now for our News Alerts email!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.