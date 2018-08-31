Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 0, Denver 0, 2 OTs

Big Ten

Iowa 3, Central Michigan 1

Missouri Valley

Virginia Commonwealth 2, Northern Iowa 0

Evansville 3, Tennessee Tech 0

Miami (Ohio) 1, Illinois St. 0

Loyola 4, Purdue-Ft. Wayne 0

Missouri St. 1, Neb.-Omaha 0

Indiana St. 2, Akron 2, 2 OTs

Mo.-Kansas City 2, Drake 0

Bowling Green at Valparaiso, ccd.

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 1, Western St. 0

American Rivers

Wartburg 3, Macalester 0

Luther 1, Wis.-Oshkosh 1, 2 OTs

Washington-St. Louis 3, Loras 0

Dubuque 1, Wis.-Eau Claire 0, 2 OTs

Westminster 2, Simpson 0

Concordia (Minn.) 3, Buena Vista 0

Neb. Wesleyan 4, Doane 1

Iowa college

Grinnell 1, Edgewood 1, 2 OTs

Cornell 5, Maranatha Baptist 0

Community college

Indian Hills 12, Jefferson 1

Snow 2, Iowa Western 1, OT

NIACC 2, Hesston 1, OT

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Wis.-Parkside 3, Upper Iowa 1

Fort Hays St. 2, McKendree 1

Truman St. 1, Lindenwood 1, OTs

American Rivers

Hamline 1, Wartburg 0

Luther 2, St. Scholastica 1

Wis.-Platteville 3, Central 0

Dubuque 2, Carroll 0

Grinnell 3, Coe 1

Simpson 3, Augustana (Ill.) 1

Loras 1, Elmhurst 0

Concordia (Minn.) 2, Buena Vista 1

Iowa college

Cornell 0, Rockford 0, 2 OTs

Community college

Hawkeye 3, Carl Sandburg (Ill.) 2 (Joao Pereira and William Alvarenga had goals for HCC, which also had a team goal)

Lincoln Land 3, Scott 0

John Wood 5, Southeasternn 1

Snow 3, Iowa Western 1

Jefferson 3, Indian Hills 2

