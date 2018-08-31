College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 0, Denver 0, 2 OTs
Big Ten
Iowa 3, Central Michigan 1
Missouri Valley
Virginia Commonwealth 2, Northern Iowa 0
Evansville 3, Tennessee Tech 0
Miami (Ohio) 1, Illinois St. 0
Loyola 4, Purdue-Ft. Wayne 0
Missouri St. 1, Neb.-Omaha 0
Indiana St. 2, Akron 2, 2 OTs
Mo.-Kansas City 2, Drake 0
Bowling Green at Valparaiso, ccd.
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul 1, Western St. 0
American Rivers
Wartburg 3, Macalester 0
Luther 1, Wis.-Oshkosh 1, 2 OTs
Washington-St. Louis 3, Loras 0
Dubuque 1, Wis.-Eau Claire 0, 2 OTs
Westminster 2, Simpson 0
Concordia (Minn.) 3, Buena Vista 0
Neb. Wesleyan 4, Doane 1
Iowa college
Grinnell 1, Edgewood 1, 2 OTs
Cornell 5, Maranatha Baptist 0
Community college
Indian Hills 12, Jefferson 1
Snow 2, Iowa Western 1, OT
NIACC 2, Hesston 1, OT
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Wis.-Parkside 3, Upper Iowa 1
Fort Hays St. 2, McKendree 1
Truman St. 1, Lindenwood 1, OTs
American Rivers
Hamline 1, Wartburg 0
Luther 2, St. Scholastica 1
Wis.-Platteville 3, Central 0
Dubuque 2, Carroll 0
Grinnell 3, Coe 1
Simpson 3, Augustana (Ill.) 1
Loras 1, Elmhurst 0
Concordia (Minn.) 2, Buena Vista 1
Iowa college
Grinnell 3, Coe 1
Cornell 0, Rockford 0, 2 OTs
Community college
Hawkeye 3, Carl Sandburg (Ill.) 2 (Joao Pereira and William Alvarenga had goals for HCC, which also had a team goal)
Lincoln Land 3, Scott 0
John Wood 5, Southeasternn 1
Snow 3, Iowa Western 1
Jefferson 3, Indian Hills 2
