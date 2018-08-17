Subscribe for 33¢ / day
clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 0, Missouri 0, 2 OTs

Big 12

Iowa St. 2, South Dakota St. 0

Missouri Valley

San Francisco 2, Drake 1

Northern Kentucky 3, Indiana St. 0

Loyola 4, Mass.-Lowell 2

Valparaiso 2, Wis.-Green Bay 1

