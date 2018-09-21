Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 2, TCU 2, 2 OTs

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 5, Upper Iowa 1

Concordia-St. Paul 1, St. Cloud St. 1, 2 OTs

Augustana 1, U-Mary 0, OT

Winona St. 1, Minn.-Crookston 1, 2 OTs

Sioux Falls 2, Minn. St.-Moorhead 1

Northern St. 2, SW Minnesota St. 1

Wayne St. 0, Minot St. 0, 2 OTs

Minn. St.-Mankato 1, Minn.-Duluth 0

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Fort Hays St. 9, Southwest Baptist 0

