College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Northeastern St. 8, Ouachita Baptist 1
American Rivers
Illinois Wesleyan 3, Central 1
Augustana (Ill.) 1, Buena Vista 0
Washington-St. Louis 2, Wartburg 0
Iowa college
Grinnell 2, Iowa Wesleyan 0
Iowa community college
NIACC 4, Riverland 2
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Mo.-Kansas City 3, Iowa St. 1
Big Ten
Maryland 4, Iowa 0
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 3, Northern Illinois 1
Illinois St. 2, Toledo 1
Ft. Wayne 2, Evansville 2, 2 OTs
Western Michigan 3, Indiana St. 2
Missouri St. 1, Kansas St. 0
Northern Sun
Concordia-St. Paul 2, Upper Iowa 1
U-Mary 1, Northern St. 1, 2 OTs
Minn.-Duluth 3, Minn.-Crookston 0
Wayne St. 2, Sioux Falls 0
Minn. St.-Mankato 3, Winona St. 1
MSU-Moorhead 3, Minot St. 2
Augustana 2, SW Minnesota St. 0
Bemidji St. 3, St. Cloud St. 2
American Rivers
Dubuque 2, Wis.-Oshkosh 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.