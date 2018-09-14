Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Northeastern St. 8, Ouachita Baptist 1

American Rivers

Illinois Wesleyan 3, Central 1

Augustana (Ill.) 1, Buena Vista 0

Washington-St. Louis 2, Wartburg 0

Iowa college

Grinnell 2, Iowa Wesleyan 0

Iowa community college

NIACC 4, Riverland 2

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Mo.-Kansas City 3, Iowa St. 1

Big Ten

Maryland 4, Iowa 0

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 3, Northern Illinois 1

Illinois St. 2, Toledo 1

Ft. Wayne 2, Evansville 2, 2 OTs

Western Michigan 3, Indiana St. 2

Missouri St. 1, Kansas St. 0

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 2, Upper Iowa 1

U-Mary 1, Northern St. 1, 2 OTs

Minn.-Duluth 3, Minn.-Crookston 0

Wayne St. 2, Sioux Falls 0

Minn. St.-Mankato 3, Winona St. 1

MSU-Moorhead 3, Minot St. 2

Augustana 2, SW Minnesota St. 0

Bemidji St. 3, St. Cloud St. 2

American Rivers

Dubuque 2, Wis.-Oshkosh 1

