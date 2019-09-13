clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

St. Louis 1, Iowa St. 0

Big Ten

Iowa 4, Northern Colorado 0

Missouri Valley

Kansas City 4, Northern Iowa 0

Detroit 3, Indiana St. 1

Drake 2, North Dakota St. 1

Evansville 2, Tennessee Tech 0

Illinois St. 2, Utah St. 1

Missouri St. 5, Tulsa 1

Purdue Fort Wayne 2, Valparaiso 0

Northern Sun

Davenport 1, Upper Iowa 0

American Rivers

St. Benedict 3, Loras 1

North Central 2, Dubuque 1

Wartburg 3, Wis. Eau Claire 2

Wis.-Stevens 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0

Iowa community colleges

Northeast 9, Central Wyoming 0

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Central 1, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 0

Loras 2, St. John’s 0

Luther 2, Augsburg 1

Wartburg at Gustavus Adolphus, ppd. to Oct. 20

Iowa colleges

Grinnell 2, Northwestern (Minn.) 1, OT

Iowa community colleges

Northeast 3, Central Wyoming 1

