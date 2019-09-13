College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
St. Louis 1, Iowa St. 0
Big Ten
Iowa 4, Northern Colorado 0
Missouri Valley
Kansas City 4, Northern Iowa 0
Detroit 3, Indiana St. 1
Drake 2, North Dakota St. 1
Evansville 2, Tennessee Tech 0
Illinois St. 2, Utah St. 1
Missouri St. 5, Tulsa 1
Purdue Fort Wayne 2, Valparaiso 0
Northern Sun
Davenport 1, Upper Iowa 0
American Rivers
St. Benedict 3, Loras 1
North Central 2, Dubuque 1
Wartburg 3, Wis. Eau Claire 2
Wis.-Stevens 1, Neb. Wesleyan 0
Iowa community colleges
Northeast 9, Central Wyoming 0
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Central 1, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 0
Loras 2, St. John’s 0
Luther 2, Augsburg 1
Wartburg at Gustavus Adolphus, ppd. to Oct. 20
Iowa colleges
Grinnell 2, Northwestern (Minn.) 1, OT
Iowa community colleges
Northeast 3, Central Wyoming 1
