College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Tournament semifinals

Illinois St. 4, Missouri St. 3, OT

Loyola 1, Drake 0

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 1, Winona St. 0

Iowa colleges

Midwest Conference semifinals

Monmouth 1, Cornell 0

Iowa community college

North Plains district final

Iowa Western 1, Gillette 1, PKs home

