College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Creighton 1, Iowa St. 0
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 2, South Dakota 1
Drake 1, South Dakota St. 0
Northern Sun
Augustana 2, Fort Hays St. 0
American Rivers
Coe 1, Grinnell 0
Wartburg 6, Augsburg 1
Iowa colleges
Iowa community colleges
Iowa Western 3, Jackson 0
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American Rivers
Coe 3, Lakeland 0
Luther 3, St. Thomas 2, OT
Wartburg 2, Macalester 1
Iowa community colleges
Iowa Central 5, Lincoln Land 0
