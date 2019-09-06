clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Creighton 1, Iowa St. 0

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 2, South Dakota 1

Drake 1, South Dakota St. 0

Northern Sun

Augustana 2, Fort Hays St. 0

American Rivers

Coe 1, Grinnell 0

Wartburg 6, Augsburg 1

Iowa colleges

Coe 1, Grinnell 0

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Western 3, Jackson 0

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American Rivers

Coe 3, Lakeland 0

Luther 3, St. Thomas 2, OT

Wartburg 2, Macalester 1

Iowa community colleges

Iowa Central 5, Lincoln Land 0

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments