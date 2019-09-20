clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Memphis 3, Iowa St. 0

Big Ten

Iowa 2, Indiana 0

Missouri Valley

South Dakota St. 2, Northern Iowa 0

Colorado St. 3, Valparaiso 0

Drake 1, Western Illinois 0

Illinois St. 5, North Florida 0

Loyola 4, Western Michigan 1

Mercer 1, Evansville 0

Northern Sun

Concordia-St. Paul 0, Upper Iowa 0, 2 OTs

American Rivers

Augustana (Ill.) 0, Simpson 0, 2 OTs

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Wis.-Parkside 2, Upper Iowa 1

American Rivers

Chicago 2, Loras 1

Neb. Wesleyan 9, Crown 1

