College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Northwestern 1, Iowa St. 0

Big Ten

Iowa vs. Washington St. at Minneapolis, ccd.

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 0, Wyoming 0, 2 OTs

Ark.-Little Rock 1, Missouri St. 0

Loyola Marymount 2, Loyola 1

Oklahoma 7, Illinois St. 1

Indiana St. 3, SIU-Edwardsville 1

Toledo 2, Valparaiso 0

