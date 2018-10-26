Try 1 month for 99¢
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

Sioux Falls 3, Upper Iowa 1

U-Mary 1, Minn.-Duluth 0

Minot St. 2, St. Cloud St. 0

Northern St. 3, Minn.-Crookston 0

Concordia-St. Paul 1, Wayne St. 0

Minn. St.-Mankato 2, Augustana 0

Bemidji St. 4, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0

Winona St. 3, SW Minnesota St. 0

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Lindenwood 4, Ouachita Baptist 3

Fort Hays St. 3, Upper Iowa 1

