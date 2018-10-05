College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 2, Nebraska 1
Big 12
Texas 2, Iowa St. 1
Missouri Valley
Northern Iowa 3, Evansville 0
Northern Sun
Wayne St. 1, Upper Iowa 0, OT
St. Cloud St. 1, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0, OT
Concordia-St. Paul 0, Sioux Falls 0, 2 OTs
Winona St. 2, Augustana 1
Minn. St.-Mankato 9, SW Minnesota St. 1
Minn.-Crookston 0, U-Mary 0, 2 OTs
Minn.-Duluth 2, Northern St. 0
Bemidji St. 3, Minot St. 0
American Rivers
Simpson 3, Buena Vista 0
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Northeastern St. 1, Harding 0
American Rivers
Buena Vista 2, Simpson 2, 2 OTs
