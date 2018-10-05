Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 2, Nebraska 1

Big 12

Texas 2, Iowa St. 1

Missouri Valley

Northern Iowa 3, Evansville 0

Northern Sun

Wayne St. 1, Upper Iowa 0, OT

St. Cloud St. 1, Minn. St.-Moorhead 0, OT

Concordia-St. Paul 0, Sioux Falls 0, 2 OTs

Winona St. 2, Augustana 1

Minn. St.-Mankato 9, SW Minnesota St. 1

Minn.-Crookston 0, U-Mary 0, 2 OTs

Minn.-Duluth 2, Northern St. 0

Bemidji St. 3, Minot St. 0

American Rivers

Simpson 3, Buena Vista 0

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Northeastern St. 1, Harding 0

American Rivers

Buena Vista 2, Simpson 2, 2 OTs

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments