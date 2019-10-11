clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

BIG 12

Kansas St. 2, Iowa St. 1

BIG TEN

Rutgers 1, Iowa 0

NORTHERN SUN

Wayne St. 1, Upper Iowa 0

 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments