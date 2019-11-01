clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Missouri Valley

Valparaiso 3, Northern Iowa 0

Illinois St. 1, Drake 0

Northern Sun

Sioux Falls 2, Upper Iowa 0

College men

GLIAC

Northwood 2, Upper Iowa 1

