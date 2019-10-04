clip art soccer

College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Northern Sun

MSU-Moorhead 1, Upper Iowa 1, 2 OTs

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Great Lakes Conference

Davenport 5, Upper Iowa 0

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments