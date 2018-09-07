College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Big 12
Iowa St. 2, Iowa 1
Big Ten
Missouri Valley
South Dakota St. 1, Northern Iowa 0
Indiana St. 3, Eastern Illinois 0
Middle Tennessee St. 4, Valparaiso 0
SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri St., ccd.
Northern Sun
Bemidji St. 3, Michigan Tech 1
SW Minnesota St. 4, Sioux Falls 1
Augustana 1, Missouri Western 0
American Rivers
Central 7, Marantha Baptist (Wis.) 0
Community college
Tyler 1, Iowa Western 0
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Mid-America Intercollegiate
Upper Iowa 0, Drury 0, 2 OTs
Lindenwood 4, Maryville 0
Ecclesia at Southwest Baptist, ppd.
American Rivers
Augustana (Ill.) 1, Coe 0
Luther 3, Gustavus Adolphus 0
Wartburg 5, Carroll 0
