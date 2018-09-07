Subscribe for 33¢ / day
College women

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Big 12

Iowa St. 2, Iowa 1

Big Ten

Missouri Valley

South Dakota St. 1, Northern Iowa 0

Indiana St. 3, Eastern Illinois 0

Middle Tennessee St. 4, Valparaiso 0

SIU-Edwardsville at Missouri St., ccd.

Northern Sun

Bemidji St. 3, Michigan Tech 1

SW Minnesota St. 4, Sioux Falls 1

Augustana 1, Missouri Western 0

American Rivers

Central 7, Marantha Baptist (Wis.) 0

Community college

Tyler 1, Iowa Western 0

College men

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Mid-America Intercollegiate

Upper Iowa 0, Drury 0, 2 OTs

Lindenwood 4, Maryville 0

Ecclesia at Southwest Baptist, ppd.

American Rivers

Augustana (Ill.) 1, Coe 0

Luther 3, Gustavus Adolphus 0

Wartburg 5, Carroll 0

