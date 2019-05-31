Prep boys
State tournament
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 1A
West Liberty 4, North Polk 2
Iowa City Regina 2, Greene County 1, OT
Sioux Center 5, Iowa Mennonite 1
Waterloo Columbus 6, Center Point-Urbana 2
Class 2A
Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Knoxville 0
Gilbert 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 0
Hudson United 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2
Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3, Storm Lake 2, PKs
Class 3A
Waukee 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0
Bettendorf 1, Urbandale 0
Cedar Rapids Washington 3, Marshalltown 0
Iowa City West 2, Ankeny 1
Prep girls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Class 1A regionals
Sioux City Heelan 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Unity Christian 1, Western Christian 0
Treynor 5, Harlan 0
Council Bluffs St. Albert 3, Tri-Center 1
North Polk 4, Panorama 0
Des Moines Christian 3, WCV-NV-AC 0
Nevada 3, Williamsburg 0
Pella Christian 1, Holy Trinity 0
Gilbert 4, Carroll Kuemper 1
Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0
Union (La Porte City) 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 1
Waterloo Columbus 2, Denver 0
Center Point-Urbana 5, Bellevue Marquette 0
Dyersville Beckman 2, Hudson 0
Davenport Assumption 10, Columbus Jct. 0
Iowa City Regina 3, Solon 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.