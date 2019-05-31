clip art soccer

Prep boys

State tournament

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 1A

West Liberty 4, North Polk 2

Iowa City Regina 2, Greene County 1, OT

Sioux Center 5, Iowa Mennonite 1

Waterloo Columbus 6, Center Point-Urbana 2

Class 2A

Cedar Rapids Xavier 5, Knoxville 0

Gilbert 2, Dallas Center-Grimes 0

Hudson United 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 3, Storm Lake 2, PKs

Class 3A

Waukee 3, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 0

Bettendorf 1, Urbandale 0

Cedar Rapids Washington 3, Marshalltown 0

Iowa City West 2, Ankeny 1

Prep girls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Class 1A regionals

Sioux City Heelan 7, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Unity Christian 1, Western Christian 0

Treynor 5, Harlan 0

Council Bluffs St. Albert 3, Tri-Center 1

North Polk 4, Panorama 0

Des Moines Christian 3, WCV-NV-AC 0

Nevada 3, Williamsburg 0

Pella Christian 1, Holy Trinity 0

Gilbert 4, Carroll Kuemper 1

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 9, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 0

Union (La Porte City) 6, Vinton-Shellsburg 1

Waterloo Columbus 2, Denver 0

Center Point-Urbana 5, Bellevue Marquette 0

Dyersville Beckman 2, Hudson 0

Davenport Assumption 10, Columbus Jct. 0

Iowa City Regina 3, Solon 0

