BASEBALL
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Heath Hembree on the 10-day IL. Placed LHP David Price on the paternity leave list. Recalled RHP Josh Smith and INF Marco Hernandez from Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Purchased the contract of INF Matt Skole from Charlotte (IL). Placed C Welington Castillo on the family medical emergency leave list. Recalled C Seby Zavala from Charlotte.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHPs Phil Maton and Hunter Wood from Columbus (IL). Placed RHP Danny Salazar and LHP Tyler Olson on the 10-day IL.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated RHPs Joe Biagini, Zach Greinke and Aaron Sanchez. Optioned INF-OF Myles Straw and RHP Jose Urquidy to Round Rock (PCL) and RHP Bryan Abreu to Corpus Christi (TL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Activated C Max Stassi. Designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment. Announced LHP Adam McCreery cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Salt Lake (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed LHP J.A. Happ on the paternity list. Reinstated OF Brett Gardner from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF-OF Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Daniel Mengden to Las Vegas (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected RHP Reggie McClain from Tacoma (PCL).
TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled OF Scott Heineman and C Jose Trevino from Nashville (PCL). Recalled C-INF Isiah Kiner-Falefa from Frisco (TL). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Nashville. Designated 3B Asdrubal Cabrera and C Tim Federowicz for assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Kingham from Buffalo (IL). Optioned OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo.
National League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned RHP Cy Sneed to Round Rock.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Dustin May. Recalled RHP Tony Gonsolin from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Dylan Floro to Oklahoma City. Placed LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu on the 10-day IL. Transferred LHP Scott Alexander to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Chris Mazza from Syracuse (IL). Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek to Syracuse.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated INF Erik Gonzalez from the 60-day IL and recalled him from Indianapolis, Designated INF Jung Ho Kang for assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Dereck Rodriguez to Sacramento (PCL). Activated INF Scooter Gennett. Recalled OF Steven Duggar from Sacramento. Designated INF-OF Tyler Austin for assignment.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DENVER NUGGETS — Agreed to terms with F Vlatko Cancara on a multiyear contract.
WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Named Johnny Rogers vice president of pro personnel, and Mike Longabardi, Dean Oliver and Jarell Christian assistant coaches. Promoted Jarell Christian to assistant coach and Ryan Richman to coach of Capital City (G League)
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Parker Ehinger, OL Patrick Lawrence, LB Hayes Pullard and WR Isaac Zico. Waived OL Tariq Cole and RB Xavier Turner.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated Darius Slay from the active/non-football injury list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed DE Dadi Nicolas. Placed RB Spencer Ware on the reserve/PUP list.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Claimed OL Larry Allen Jr. Signed OL Jamar McGloster. Waived LB Tre'Von Johnson and C/G Cole Toner.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Nicl DeLuca.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Cameron Meredith.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Claimed TE Daniel Helm off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers. Waived TE Niles Paul.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed DB D.J. White. Waived LS Andrew East.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Gord Murphy associate head coach of Hartford (AHL).
COLLEGE
OHIO STATE — Announced the resignation of women's basketball associate head coach Patrick Klein.
