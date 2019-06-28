BASEBALL
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP John Means from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed LHP Chris Murphy; RHPs Cody Scroggins, Reed Harrington, Mason Duke and Casey Sutherland; and SS Daniel Bakst to minor league contracts.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed SS Tim Anderson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 26. Designated 1B/DH Yonder Alonso for assignment. Purchased the contract of LHP Ross Detwiler from Charlotte (IL). Recalled OF Daniel Palka from Charlotte. Signed 1B Andrew Vaughn and RHPs Matthew Thompson and Andrew Dalquist to minor league contracts.
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Yu Chang from Columbus (IL). Placed INF Jose RamiRez on the paternity list. Optioned RHP Jon Edwards to Columbus.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Brad Peacock on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Reymin Guduan from Round Rock (PCL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed OF Eddie Rosario on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Activated INF Ehire Adrianza from the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed LHP Jesse Biddle off waivers from Seattle. Transferred LHP Jeffrey Springs to the 60-day IL. Released LHP Drew Smyly after he cleared waivers.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated 1B Justin Smoak from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Billy McKinney to Buffalo (IL).
National League
CINCNNATI REDS — Placed C Tucker Barnhart on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23. Reinstated 2B Scooter Gennett from the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reinstated C Jorge Alfaro from the 7-day concussion IL. Optioned C Wilkin Castillo to New Orleans (PCL). Placed RHP Tayron Guerrero on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 27. Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled RHP Corbin Burnes, 2B Keston Hiura and INF/OF Tyler Saladino from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned INF Travis Shaw to San Antonio. Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 26. Designated INF/OF Hernan Perez for assignment.
NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Matt Allan to a minor league contract.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 1B Ryan Zimmerman from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Michael A. Taylor to Harrisburg (EL).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OT Brant Weiss. Waived-injured OL Koda Martin.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Re-signed G Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract. Announced the team has mutally agreed to part ways with Charlotte (AHL) coach Mike Vellucci.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Acquired F Andre Burakovsky from Washington for F Scott Kosmachuk and 2020 second- and 2020 third-round draft picks.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Named Jesse Winchester player development coach and Clarke MacArthur part-time player development coach.
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Signed F Kasperi Kapanen to a three-year contract extension and F Andreas Johnsson to a four-year contract extension.
