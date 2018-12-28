Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

College bowls

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Auburn 63, Purdue 14

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Washington State 28, Iowa State 26

