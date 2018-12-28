College bowls
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Auburn 63, Purdue 14
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Syracuse 34, West Virginia 18
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Washington State 28, Iowa State 26
