NBA
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 100, Brooklyn 87
Chicago 101, Washington 92
Indiana 125, Detroit 88
Orlando 116, Toronto 87
Atlanta 123, Minnesota 120, OT
Miami 118, Cleveland 94
New Orleans 114, Dallas 112
Denver 102, San Antonio 99
Oklahoma City 118, Phoenix 102
L.A. Clippers 118, L.A. Lakers 107
College men
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
EAST
Hofstra 91, Delaware 46
Northeastern 93, Drexel 83
SOUTH
East Carolina 77, NC A&T 57
Georgia Tech 87, Kennesaw St. 57
LSU 81, Louisiana-Monroe 69
N. Kentucky 92, IUPUI 77
NC State 97, Loyola (Md.) 64
Towson 77, Elon 60
Virginia Tech 85, Md.-Eastern Shore 40
William & Mary 79, James Madison 74
MIDWEST
Detroit 78, Youngstown St. 66
Ill.-Chicago 75, Wright St. 72, OT
Kent St. 70, Albany (NY) 68
Marquette 84, Southern U. 41
Nebraska-Omaha 91, Denver 84
Oakland 89, Cleveland St. 77
S. Dakota St. 100, W. Illinois 58
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 76, Austin Peay 65
Texas 76, Texas-Arlington 56
Texas Tech 71, Rio Grande 46
FAR WEST
Air Force 72, UC Riverside 60
Gonzaga 96, North Alabama 51
Loyola Marymount 77, UC Davis 59
Utah St. 84, Eastern Oregon 57
College women
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
EAST
Delaware 48, Saint Joseph's 39
Hartford 54, CCSU 52
Harvard 80, Rhode Island 47
Maryland 77, Penn St. 61
Rutgers 45, Northwestern 41
SOUTH
Charlotte 73, Bethune-Cookman 69
Duke 83, East Carolina 66
Georgia 83, Presbyterian 59
Miami 103, Florida A&M 54
Mississippi 82, North Florida 69
NC A&T 67, FAU 65
North Carolina 85, Howard 63
Tennessee 98, Murray St. 77
Vanderbilt 77, Samford 52
MIDWEST
Bradley 89, Chicago St. 59
Cleveland St. 64, Oakland 62
Denver 95, Nebraska-Omaha 68
Green Bay 76, Milwaukee 62
Indiana 85, Illinois 83
Minnesota 74, Wisconsin 56
N. Dakota St. 70, Purdue Fort Wayne 54
N. Kentucky 67, Ill.-Chicago 49
Nebraska 70, Michigan 56
Purdue 60, Ohio St. 42
S. Dakota St. 93, W. Illinois 84
Wright St. 78, IUPUI 75
Yale 58, Saint Louis 52
Youngstown St. 85, Detroit 59
FAR WEST
UC Riverside 65, New Mexico St. 64
UCLA 81, Cal Poly 35
