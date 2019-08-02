MLB
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
American League
Chicago White Sox 4, Philadelphia 3 (15 inn.)
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 3
Texas 5, Detroit 4
Minnesota 11, Kansas City 9
Houston 10, Seattle 2
National League
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Philadelphia 3, 15 innings
Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2
Colorado 5, San Francisco 4
Washington 3, Arizona 0
San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Amateur
Northwoods League
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 8, Thunder Bay 4
Rockford 4, Kalamazoo 1
Fond du Lac 6, Kokomo 3
Madison 5, Battle Creek 2
Mankato 11, Rochester 4
Wisconsin 8, Green Bay 0
Duluth 12, Eau Claire 7
Willmar 8, St. Cloud 2
Lakeshore 8, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Traverse City 15, Kenosha 2
Bismarck 5, La Crosse 4
Minor Leagues
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Iowa 5, Tacoma 4
Midwest League
Lake County 5, Lansing 1
Bowling Green 5, Dayton 1
Fort Wayne 3, Great Lakes 1, (10 inn.)
Cedar Rapids 3, Beloit 2
Quad Cities 4, Burlington 1
Kane County 10, Peoria 5, (10 inn.)
South Bend 2, West Michigan 1, (11 inn.)
Wisconsin 1, Clinton 0
