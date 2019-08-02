Clip art baseball

MLB

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

American League

Chicago White Sox 4, Philadelphia 3 (15 inn.)

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 3

Texas 5, Detroit 4

Minnesota 11, Kansas City 9

Houston 10, Seattle 2

National League

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Philadelphia 3, 15 innings

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 2

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 3, Arizona 0

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Amateur

Northwoods League

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, Thunder Bay 4

Rockford 4, Kalamazoo 1

Fond du Lac 6, Kokomo 3

Madison 5, Battle Creek 2

Mankato 11, Rochester 4

Wisconsin 8, Green Bay 0

Duluth 12, Eau Claire 7

Willmar 8, St. Cloud 2

Lakeshore 8, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Traverse City 15, Kenosha 2

Bismarck 5, La Crosse 4

Minor Leagues

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Iowa 5, Tacoma 4

Midwest League

Lake County 5, Lansing 1

Bowling Green 5, Dayton 1

Fort Wayne 3, Great Lakes 1, (10 inn.)

Cedar Rapids 3, Beloit 2

Quad Cities 4, Burlington 1

Kane County 10, Peoria 5, (10 inn.)

South Bend 2, West Michigan 1, (11 inn.)

Wisconsin 1, Clinton 0

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments