FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines 3, Waterloo 2, OT

Tri-City 6, Sioux Falls 2

Muskegon 2, Central Illinois 1

Dubuque 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Madison 4, Green Bay 3, OT

Lincoln 6, Omaha 2

