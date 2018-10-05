Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Carolina 3, Columbus 1

San Jose 3, Los Angeles 2, OT

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines 3, Waterloo 2, SO

Team USA 4, Madison 2

Muskegon  2, Youngstown 1, SO

Cedar Rapids 4, Chicago 0

Fargo 3, Sioux Falls 1

Sioux City 3, Green Bay 1

Omaha 6, Lincoln 5, OT

