Friday hockey: NHL, USHL scoreboards
HOCKEY

Friday hockey: NHL, USHL scoreboards

NHL

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Minnesota 5, Columbus 0

Colorado 3, Carolina 2

Vegas 4, Buffalo 1

Anaheim 3, Pittsburgh 1

USHL

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Musgekon 5, Fargo 4 OT

Waterloo 5, Team USA 1

Sioux Falls , Cedar Rapids 1

Green Bay 5, Omaha 4 OT

Dubuque 4, Sioux City 3

Lincoln 6, Tri-City 2

Chicago 6, Madison 3

