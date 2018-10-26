Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Vegas 2

Carolina 4, San Jose 3, SO

Winnipeg 2, Detroit 1

Colorado 6, Ottawa 3

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Fargo 3, SO

Muskegon 7, Team USA 2

Youngstown 6, Dubuque 3

Des Moines 3, Green Bay 2, OT

Cedar Rapids 7, Lincoln 2

Madison 4, Central Illinois 3

Sioux Falls 3, Sioux City 2

Tri-City 3, Omaha 2, SO

