NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 4, Dallas 2

Washington 5, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 5, Florida 4, OT

Chicago 3, Columbus 2, OT

Edmonton 2, Detroit 1

Anaheim 4, Carolina 2

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Green Bay 6, Team USA 5

Cedar Rapids 2, Omaha 1

Muskegon 5, Chicago 3

Sioux City 8, Tri-City 2

Dubuque 5, Des Moines 4, SO

Lincoln 5, Youngstown 3

