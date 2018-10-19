Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 6, Washington 5, SO

Minnesota 3, Dallas 1

Nashville 5, Calgary 3

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux Falls 6, Waterloo 5, OT

Muskegon 5, Chicago 3

Des Moines 4, Tri-City 2

Youngstown 4, Dubuque 3, SO

Fargo 6, Sioux City 4

Lincoln 4, Madison 1

Central Illinois 7, Team USA 3

