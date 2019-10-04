clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, Chicago 3

Washington 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 4, Columbus 1

Winnipeg 5, New Jersey 4, SO

Vegas 5, San Jose 1

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Green Bay 1

Youngstown 4, Muskegon 2

Cedar Rapids 8, Team USA 4

Omaha 4, Tri-City 3, SO

