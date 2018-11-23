Try 3 months for $3
NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 0

Buffalo 3, Montreal 2, OT

Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 2

Anaheim 2, Edmonton 1, OT

Washington 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3, OT

Vegas 2, Calgary 0

Columbus 4, Toronto 2

Tampa Bay 4, Chicago 2

Carolina 4, Florida 1

Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

St. Louis 6, Nashville 2

Colorado 5, Arizona 1

Ottawa at Dallas, late

Vancouver at San Jose, late

USHL

Youngstown 4, Madison 2

Muskegon 8, Green Bay 3

Fargo 2, Sioux City 1, OT

Chicago 3, Cedar Rapids 1

Des Moines 4, Lincoln 3

Tri-City 3, Omaha 0

Central Illinois 2, Team USA 1

