NHL standings

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Florida 6, Minnesota 2

Washington 3, New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 8, Carolina 1

Anaheim 8, Montreal 2

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines 5, Waterloo 4, OT

Sioux Falls 7, Chicago 4

Dubuque 3, Muskegon 2, OT

Omaha 1, Fargo 0

Lincoln 6, Team USA 5, SO

Central Illinois 3, Madison 1

Tri-City 5, Sioux City 1

