NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO

Chicago 6, Dallas 1

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 2

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 3, Waterloo 1

Sioux Falls 4, Youngstown 1

Sioux City 4, Tri-City 2

Des Moines 2, Omaha 0

Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 3

Fargo 4, Team USA 2

Central Illinois 5, Lincoln 1

Muskegon 4, Madison 3, OT

