NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Rangers 5, Carolina 3

Toronto 5, New Jersey 4, OT

Washington 2, Columbus 1, OT

Minnesota 6, Colorado 4

Pittsburgh 5, Nashville 2

St. Louis 5, Winnipeg 4, OT

Chicago 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Calgary 5, Edmonton 1

Vegas at Anaheim, late

Los Angeles at San Jose, late

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Des Moines 3

Madison 3, Muskegon 1

Cedar Rapids 6, Dubuque 5

Lincoln 5, Fargo 4, OT

Omaha 4, Sioux Falls 1

Tri-City 7, Sioux City 4

