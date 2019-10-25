clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Colorado 6, Vegas 1

Toronto 4, San Jose 1

Arizona 5, New Jersey 3

N.Y. Islanders 4, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 2, Detroit 0

Washington 6, Vancouver 5, SO

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Green Bay 0

Team USA 9, Youngstown 2

Cedar Rapids 8, Madison 3

Sioux City 3, Lincoln 2, OT

Chicago 3, Fargo 1

Tri-City 3, Omaha 2

Muskegon 4, Sioux Falls 2

