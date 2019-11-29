clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 0

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 1

Minnesota 7, Ottawa 2

Buffalo 6, Toronto 4

San Jose 4, Los Angeles 1

Colorado 5, Chicago 2

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3, OT

Vegas 2, Arizona 1, SO

Columbus 5, Pittsburgh 2

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

St. Louis 3, Dallas 1

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Des Moines 1

Muskegon 6, Chicago 4

Youngstown 1, Green Bay 0

Fargo 5, Dubuque 3

Sioux Falls 4, Sioux City 2

