clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 4, New Jersey 1

Ottawa 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Dubuque 7, Waterloo 1

Team USA 4, Sioux City 3, OT

Cedar Rapids 4, Green Bay 3, SO

Chicago 11, Madison 5

Fargo 4, Des Moines 3, SO

Sioux Falls 3, Youngstown 2, OT

Omaha 4, Muskegon 1

Tri-City 4, Team USA 2

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux City 7, Fremont 1

JV: Fremont 3, Sioux City 1

D.M. Capitals 7, Ames 0

JV: D.M. Capitals 3, Ames 1

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments