clip art hockey

NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 6, Buffalo 2

Carolina 3, Edmonton 1

New Jersey 5, Minnesota 4, OT

Boston 3, Anaheim 0

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Des Moines 0

Team USA 4, Sioux Falls 1

Youngstown 8, Team USA 3

Chicago 6, Muskegon 1

Dubuque 6, Green Bay 5

Cedar Rapids 4, Madison 2

Tri-City 5, Central Illinois 2

Sioux City 2, Omaha 1, OT

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2

JV: Waterloo 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 1

Sioux City 4, Omaha 1

JV: Omaha 6, Sioux City 0

Lincoln 3, Fremont 2

JV: Fremont 4, Lincoln 3, SO

Mason City 6, Ames 3

JV: Mason City 5, Ames 2

