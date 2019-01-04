NHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 0
Detroit 4, Nashville 3, OT
Carolina 4, Columbus 2
Dallas 2, Washington 1, OT
New Jersey 3, Arizona 2, SO
Colorado 6, N.Y. Rangers 1
Vegas 3, Anaheim 2
USHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 6, Sioux Falls 4
Tri-City 8, Team USA 2
Youngstown 5, Sioux City 3
Cedar Rapids 4, Muskegon 1
Des Moines 6, Dubuque 3
Fargo 5, Green Bay 3
Central Illinois 3, Omaha 1
Chicago 7, Madison 1
Prep
MHSHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 8, Dubuque 0
JV: Waterloo 5, Dubuque 4
Omaha 3, Sioux City 2, OT
JV: Omaha 4, Sioux City 1
Des Moines Capitals 7, Ames 1
JV: D.M. Capitals 6, Ames 2
