Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Pittsburgh 4, Winnipeg 0

Detroit 4, Nashville 3, OT

Carolina 4, Columbus 2

Dallas 2, Washington 1, OT

New Jersey 3, Arizona 2, SO

Colorado 6, N.Y. Rangers 1

Vegas 3, Anaheim 2

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 6, Sioux Falls 4

Tri-City 8, Team USA 2

Youngstown 5, Sioux City 3

Cedar Rapids 4, Muskegon 1

Des Moines 6, Dubuque 3

Fargo 5, Green Bay 3

Central Illinois 3, Omaha 1

Chicago 7, Madison 1

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, Dubuque 0

JV: Waterloo 5, Dubuque 4

Omaha 3, Sioux City 2, OT

JV: Omaha 4, Sioux City 1

Des Moines Capitals 7, Ames 1

JV: D.M. Capitals 6, Ames 2

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments