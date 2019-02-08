Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 0

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Des Moines 2

Youngstown 5, Lincoln 2

Muskegon 4, Central Illinois 3

Sioux Falls 8, Chicago 6

Fargo 5, Madison 1

Tri-City 7, Green Bay 0

Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 2

Omaha 4, Sioux City 3, SO

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 10, Ames 1

JV: Waterloo 10, Ames 0

Cedar Rapids 7, Dubuque 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 6, Dubuque 5

Omaha 5, Lincoln 3

JV: Omaha 5, Lincoln 1

