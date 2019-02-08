NHL
FRIDAY'S RESULT
Carolina 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
USHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 4, Des Moines 2
Youngstown 5, Lincoln 2
Muskegon 4, Central Illinois 3
Sioux Falls 8, Chicago 6
Fargo 5, Madison 1
Tri-City 7, Green Bay 0
Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 2
Omaha 4, Sioux City 3, SO
Prep
MHSHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 10, Ames 1
JV: Waterloo 10, Ames 0
Cedar Rapids 7, Dubuque 1
JV: Cedar Rapids 6, Dubuque 5
Omaha 5, Lincoln 3
JV: Omaha 5, Lincoln 1
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.