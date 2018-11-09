Try 1 month for 99¢
NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto 6, New Jersey 1

Columbus 2, Washington 1

Detroit 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

St. Louis 4, San Jose 0

Winnipeg 5, Colorado 2

Minnesota 5, Anaheim 1

USHL standings

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 4, Chicago 2

Muskegon 8, Youngstown 2

Sioux City 5, Cedar Rapids 3

Dubuque 4, Central Illinois 3, OT

Des Moines 6, Fargo 3

Lincoln 2, Sioux Falls 1

Madison 2, Green Bay 1

Tri-City 1, Omaha 0

Prep

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 7, Ames 0

JV: Waterloo 7, Ames 1

Cedar Rapids 5, Kansas City 1

JV: Kansas City 5, Cedar Rapids 2

