NHL scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 2, New Jersey 1, SO
Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0
Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 1
Washington 3, Anaheim 2
USHL scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 3, Lincoln 2, SO
Dubuque 5, Muskegon 2
Chicago 4, Cedar Rapids 2
Green Bay 7, Madison 2
Sioux City 4, Des Moines 1
Sioux Falls 3, Omaha 2, OT
Team USA 5, Youngstown 2
Fargo at Tri-City, susp., third period
Prep scores
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Oak Leafs 6, Cedar Rapids 3
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 4, Cedar Rapids 1
Sioux City 5, Fremont 2
JV: Fremont 3, Sioux City 1
Des Moines Capitals 10, Mason City 2
JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Mason City 1
