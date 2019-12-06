clip art hockey

NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 2, New Jersey 1, SO

Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0

Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 1

Washington 3, Anaheim 2

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Lincoln 2, SO

Dubuque 5, Muskegon 2

Chicago 4, Cedar Rapids 2

Green Bay 7, Madison 2

Sioux City 4, Des Moines 1

Sioux Falls 3, Omaha 2, OT

Team USA 5, Youngstown 2

Fargo at Tri-City, susp., third period

Prep scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Oak Leafs 6, Cedar Rapids 3

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 4, Cedar Rapids 1

Sioux City 5, Fremont 2

JV: Fremont 3, Sioux City 1

Des Moines Capitals 10, Mason City 2

JV: D.M. Capitals 2, Mason City 1

