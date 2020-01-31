Friday hockey: NHL scores, USHL scores, prep scores
NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Rangers 4, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

Vegas 4, Carolina 3

Washington 5, Ottawa 3

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1

Edmonton 4, St. Louis 2

Tampa Bay 4, Anaheim 3

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Sioux Falls 3, Waterloo 2, OT

Muskegon 6, Lincoln 5, OT

Cedar Rapids 2, Youngstown 1, OT

Chicago 4, Madison 0

Dubuque 7, Des Moines 3

Fargo 4, Green Bay 3

Tri-City 4, Sioux City 2

Prep scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Quad City 1

JV: Waterloo 4, Quad City 1

Omaha 2, Cedar Rapids 1, SO

JV: Omaha 3, Cedar Rapids 0

