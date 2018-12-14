Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

New Jersey 5, Vegas 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Boston 3

Arizona 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Ottawa 4, Detroit 2

Washington 6, Carolina 5, SO

St. Louis 4, Colorado 3, OT

Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 5, Lincoln 4

Youngstown 6, Chicago 5

Sioux City 5, Dubuque 4, SO

Central Illinois 3, Des Moines 2, SO

Cedar Rapids 3, Madison 0

Sioux Falls 5, Green Bay 2

Muskegon 4, Omaha 0

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Mason City 0

JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 2, Mason City 0

Ames 3, Dubuque 1

