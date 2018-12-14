NHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
New Jersey 5, Vegas 4, OT
Pittsburgh 5, Boston 3
Arizona 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT
Ottawa 4, Detroit 2
Washington 6, Carolina 5, SO
St. Louis 4, Colorado 3, OT
Winnipeg at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
USHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 5, Lincoln 4
Youngstown 6, Chicago 5
Sioux City 5, Dubuque 4, SO
Central Illinois 3, Des Moines 2, SO
Cedar Rapids 3, Madison 0
Sioux Falls 5, Green Bay 2
Muskegon 4, Omaha 0
Prep
MHSHL
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Des Moines Oak Leafs 5, Mason City 0
JV: D.M. Oak Leafs 2, Mason City 0
Ames 3, Dubuque 1
