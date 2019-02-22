Try 1 month for 99¢
clip art hockey

NHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Columbus 3, Ottawa 0

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

Colorado 5, Chicago 3

Calgary 2, Anaheim 1

Winnipeg 6, Vegas 3

USHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, Lincoln 0

Muskegon 7, Team USA 3

Sioux Falls 6, Sioux City 2

Des Moines 5, Youngstown 2

Cedar Rapids 4, Dubuque 3

Madison 4, Green Bay 3, SO

Tri-City 5, Chicago 3

Omaha 3, Fargo 1

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Cedar Rapids 7, Dubuque 1

JV: Cedar Rapids 2, Dubuque 0

Lincoln 4, Omaha 1

JV: Lincoln 2, Omaha 1, SO

Mason City 5, Ames 2

JV: Mason City 5, Ames 1

