NHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Tampa Bay 3, Buffalo 2

Detroit 4, Boston 2

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1

Edmonton 4, New Jersey 0

USHL scores

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 3, Dubuque 2

Green Bay 5, Muskegon 1

Cedar Rapids 4, Fargo 2

Chicago 3, Madison 1

Omaha 6, Lincoln 2

Tri-City 5, Des Moines 2

Prep

MHSHL

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Des Moines Capitals 4, Mason City 1

JV: Des Moines Capitals 4, Mason City 1

Waterloo 10, Des Moines Oak Leafs 2

JV: Waterloo 3, D.M. Oak Leafs 0

Sioux City 16, Boji 0

JV: Sioux City 7, Boji 0

